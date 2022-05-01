JATT Acquisition Corp (NYSE:JATT) Short Interest Up 58.8% in April

JATT Acquisition Corp (NYSE:JATT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 58.8% from the March 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JATT Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $99,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in JATT Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $874,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in JATT Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $1,183,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in JATT Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $2,780,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JATT stock remained flat at $$9.96 on Friday. JATT Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.87.

JATT Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses primarily operating in the life sciences sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

