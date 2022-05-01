Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) a €81.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €81.00 ($87.10) target price on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HFG. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($90.32) target price on HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €89.00 ($95.70) target price on HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Oddo Bhf set a €88.00 ($94.62) target price on HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €89.00 ($95.70) price target on HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €90.00 ($96.77) price target on HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HelloFresh has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €76.28 ($82.02).

HFG opened at €40.58 ($43.63) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €40.33 and a 200 day moving average price of €59.90. HelloFresh has a twelve month low of €33.41 ($35.92) and a twelve month high of €97.50 ($104.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.62.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

