Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Siltronic (FRA:WAF) a €130.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($139.78) price target on Siltronic (FRA:WAF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WAF. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($145.16) target price on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Oddo Bhf set a €165.00 ($177.42) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($129.03) target price on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($118.28) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Siltronic alerts:

WAF stock opened at €89.70 ($96.45) on Wednesday. Siltronic has a 12 month low of €53.00 ($56.99) and a 12 month high of €153.20 ($164.73). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €93.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of €117.85.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.