Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 216,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $22,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HHC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Howard Hughes by 22.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,409 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 112.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after acquiring an additional 73,297 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 2.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Howard Hughes in the third quarter valued at $403,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

NYSE HHC opened at $100.29 on Friday. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 52 week low of $81.99 and a 52 week high of $113.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.52 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.65.

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.60). Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 3.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howard Hughes declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HHC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Howard Hughes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Howard Hughes in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Howard Hughes from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Howard Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Howard Hughes Profile (Get Rating)

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.