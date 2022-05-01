Jennison Associates LLC Buys 22,095 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,443,645 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,095 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.07% of Enbridge worth $56,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 19.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 16,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 89.1% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 7,442 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 6.9% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.7% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,147,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,461,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENB opened at $43.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.09. The stock has a market cap of $88.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $47.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

ENB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.70.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

