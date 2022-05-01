Jennison Associates LLC Buys 5,567 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Hamilton Lane worth $23,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 395,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,573,000 after acquiring an additional 7,889 shares in the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane during the third quarter worth $3,817,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 108.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 725,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,541,000 after purchasing an additional 377,859 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 9,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane during the third quarter worth $364,000. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HLNE stock opened at $68.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.47. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a one year low of $68.17 and a one year high of $116.00.

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.41 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 54.14% and a return on equity of 62.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

Several research analysts recently commented on HLNE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $111.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $95.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

