Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,596,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 52,381 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $16,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAGP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 141,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 20,064 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 228.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 287,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 200,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,247 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PAGP shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Plains GP from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plains GP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

NYSE:PAGP opened at $11.17 on Friday. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.21. Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. This is an increase from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 271.88%.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

