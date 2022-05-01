Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,499 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.05% of L3Harris Technologies worth $20,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 11.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,709,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 4.7% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.73.

NYSE LHX opened at $232.26 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.71 and a one year high of $279.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.76.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

