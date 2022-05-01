Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Stake in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 630,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,025 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.16% of agilon health worth $17,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of agilon health by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of agilon health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of agilon health by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 394,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,638,000 after acquiring an additional 181,334 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of agilon health by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new position in shares of agilon health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,723,000. 93.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of agilon health from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of agilon health from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In other news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $67,677.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,598,389.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Veeral Desai sold 79,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,634,326.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 278,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,714,453.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,231 shares of company stock worth $4,058,124.

Shares of NYSE:AGL opened at $17.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. agilon health, inc. has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $44.83.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $462.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.53 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that agilon health, inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About agilon health (Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

