Jennison Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,958 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.16% of Hilton Worldwide worth $68,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 9,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 869.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLT stock opened at $155.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.10 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.70 and a 52 week high of $167.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.30.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 46.88%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on HLT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bernstein Bank lowered shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.29.

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 3,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $506,079.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $473,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,657 shares of company stock worth $1,883,800 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

