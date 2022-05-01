Jennison Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) by 123.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,441,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 796,173 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in SOPHiA GENETICS were worth $20,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS in the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS in the 3rd quarter valued at $351,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the third quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 40,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

SOPH opened at $6.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.90. SOPHiA GENETICS SA has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80.

SOPHiA GENETICS ( NASDAQ:SOPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.27 million. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative return on equity of 39.82% and a negative net margin of 182.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that SOPHiA GENETICS SA will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised SOPHiA GENETICS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SOPHiA GENETICS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a healthcare technology company. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, products, and services are used by hospital, laboratory, and biopharma worldwide.

