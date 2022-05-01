Jennison Associates LLC Has $18.33 Million Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,673 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,904 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $18,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Q2 by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Q2 during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 64.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 677.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter.

Get Q2 alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Q2 from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

In other news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $70,241.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 5,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $342,864.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,954 shares of company stock worth $4,840,915. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $51.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.17 and a 52 week high of $108.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.18 and its 200 day moving average is $69.84. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.87 and a beta of 1.42.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $131.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.18 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Q2 Profile (Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.