Jennison Associates LLC Has $23.77 Million Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.07% of AvalonBay Communities worth $23,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 240.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVB. Truist Financial decreased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays raised AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.40.

NYSE AVB opened at $227.48 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.61 and a fifty-two week high of $259.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $245.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.32.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 47.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 79.10%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

