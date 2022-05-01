Jennison Associates LLC Has $73.92 Million Stock Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,841,532 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 328,412 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $73,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUM. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 301.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 22,534 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 174.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter.

SUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.36.

Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $27.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $41.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.11 and its 200-day moving average is $34.87.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $596.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

