Jennison Associates LLC Increases Stake in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 587,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161,998 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 6.91% of Citi Trends worth $55,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTRN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 197.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 13,676 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 215.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 28,821 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 1,273.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 18,879 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Citi Trends by 15.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Citi Trends by 208.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 96,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 65,304 shares during the last quarter.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CTRN opened at $27.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.53. The company has a market cap of $242.50 million, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.08. Citi Trends, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $109.13.

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 48.27% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $240.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTRN. TheStreet lowered Citi Trends from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Citi Trends in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Citi Trends from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Citi Trends from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

In related news, SVP Jessica Berkowitz sold 1,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $57,989.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,999.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Citi Trends Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.