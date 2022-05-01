Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 312,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 66,217 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Nevro were worth $25,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 476.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 7,028.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Nevro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000.

In other Nevro news, CEO D Keith Grossman purchased 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.59 per share, with a total value of $203,488.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kashif Rashid purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.04 per share, for a total transaction of $96,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NVRO opened at $61.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.64. Nevro Corp. has a 1 year low of $59.79 and a 1 year high of $182.45. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.86). Nevro had a negative return on equity of 33.06% and a negative net margin of 33.95%. The firm had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVRO. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Nevro from $92.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nevro from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nevro from $97.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.85.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

