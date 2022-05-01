Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 18,265 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 532,386 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,265 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.18% of Lennar worth $61,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lennar by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Lennar by 3.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 225,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,145,000 after acquiring an additional 8,257 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Lennar by 95.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Lennar by 10.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 113,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,659,000 after acquiring an additional 10,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its stake in Lennar by 32.0% in the third quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 936,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,724,000 after acquiring an additional 227,221 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Lennar from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lennar from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Lennar from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.27.

LEN stock opened at $76.49 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $73.01 and a 1 year high of $117.54. The company has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.07 and a 200 day moving average of $96.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 11.75%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

