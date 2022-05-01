Jennison Associates LLC Sells 225,630 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,630 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.08% of Chewy worth $19,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $29.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.41 and a 200 day moving average of $52.51. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $97.74. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of -161.44 and a beta of 0.48.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Chewy had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 131.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CHWY. UBS Group cut their target price on Chewy from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Chewy from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Chewy in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Chewy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Chewy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.55.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

