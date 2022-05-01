Jennison Associates LLC Sells 29,137 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,765,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,137 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.65% of Tower Semiconductor worth $70,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,113,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,130 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $595,000. Noked Israel Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,829,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 49,614.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,040 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $48.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.58. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $49.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.33.
Several research analysts have weighed in on TSEM shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.
Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.
