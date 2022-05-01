Jennison Associates LLC Sells 31,688 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 965,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 31,688 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $21,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 118.6% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 50,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 27,425 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 30.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 367,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,950,000 after buying an additional 86,796 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,195,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,625,000 after buying an additional 7,073 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 545,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,979,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,898 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 25,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $25.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.77. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $27.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.57%.

About Enterprise Products Partners (Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

