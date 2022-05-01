Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Short Interest Update

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 52.2% from the March 31st total of 6,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jerash Holdings (US) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in the third quarter worth $202,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) in the third quarter worth about $308,000. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JRSH stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $5.59. 8,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,327. Jerash Holdings has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.67. The company has a market cap of $68.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.64.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $36.82 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Jerash Holdings will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Jerash Holdings (US)’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and readymade sport and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

