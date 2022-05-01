JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) vs. IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Head to Head Survey

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) and IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares JinkoSolar and IPG Photonics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JinkoSolar $6.41 billion 0.38 $113.14 million $0.88 58.25 IPG Photonics $1.46 billion 3.40 $278.42 million $5.16 18.31

IPG Photonics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than JinkoSolar. IPG Photonics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JinkoSolar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares JinkoSolar and IPG Photonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JinkoSolar 1.76% 4.05% 0.96% IPG Photonics 19.06% 10.10% 8.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for JinkoSolar and IPG Photonics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JinkoSolar 1 2 3 0 2.33 IPG Photonics 2 3 3 0 2.13

JinkoSolar presently has a consensus price target of $49.53, indicating a potential downside of 3.38%. IPG Photonics has a consensus price target of $184.71, indicating a potential upside of 95.51%. Given IPG Photonics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IPG Photonics is more favorable than JinkoSolar.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.8% of JinkoSolar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of IPG Photonics shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.9% of IPG Photonics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

JinkoSolar has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IPG Photonics has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IPG Photonics beats JinkoSolar on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JinkoSolar (Get Rating)

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects. The company sells its products to distributors, project developers, and system integrators; and utility, commercial, and residential customers under the JinkoSolar brand, as well as on an original equipment manufacturer basis. As of December 31, 2020, it had an integrated annual capacity of 22 gigawatt (GW) for mono wafers; 11 GW for solar cells; and 31 GW for solar modules. The company has operations in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and internationally. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Shangrao, the People's Republic of China.

About IPG Photonics (Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories. It also provides erbium-doped fiber and Raman amplifiers, and integrated communications systems, which are deployed in broadband networks; and ytterbium and thulium specialty fiber amplifiers and broadband light sources. In addition, the company offers integrated laser systems; 2D compact flat sheet cutter systems and multi-axis systems; welding seam stepper and picker, a fiber laser welding tool; high precision laser systems; specialized fiber laser systems; and optical transceiver and transponder modules for interconnecting electronic equipment, including Ethernet switches, IP routers and DWDM/SONET/SDH optical transport modules within telecommunications, cable multi-system operators, and data center networking applications. It's lasers and amplifiers are also used in materials processing, communications, and medical and advanced applications. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, and end users through direct sales force, as well as through agreements with independent sales representatives and distributors. IPG Photonics Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Oxford, Massachusetts.

