JOE Trading Down 23.2% Over Last 7 Days (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. One JOE coin can currently be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00002159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, JOE has traded down 23.2% against the US dollar. JOE has a total market cap of $181.50 million and $9.43 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get JOE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00039308 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,747.49 or 0.07249689 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000174 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00044627 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

JOE Coin Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 221,777,662 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling JOE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JOE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JOE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JOE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.