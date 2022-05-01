John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Price Target Cut to $140.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JBT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut shares of John Bean Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of John Bean Technologies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $131.20.

Shares of NYSE JBT opened at $117.89 on Wednesday. John Bean Technologies has a 52-week low of $98.57 and a 52-week high of $177.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.33 and a 200-day moving average of $137.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 17.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.96%.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total transaction of $33,876.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBT. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in John Bean Technologies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 176.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

