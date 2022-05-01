Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.6% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Peterson Wealth Management raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 325,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,741,000 after buying an additional 20,924 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 197,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,856,000 after buying an additional 14,676 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 10,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JNJ stock traded down $3.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $180.46. 8,464,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,749,672. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.43. The stock has a market cap of $474.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 37.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.57.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

