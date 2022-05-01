JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Get Rating) by 3,287.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,755,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,644,937 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $206,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBJP. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 749.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 498,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,281,000 after acquiring an additional 439,824 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 992,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,691,000 after purchasing an additional 292,118 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at $15,339,000. Boothe Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $10,875,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 866,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,924,000 after purchasing an additional 125,760 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:BBJP opened at $46.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.61.

