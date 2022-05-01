JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Price Target to €48.00

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €43.00 ($46.24) to €48.00 ($51.61) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

MT has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ArcelorMittal from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. AlphaValue raised ArcelorMittal to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on ArcelorMittal from €46.00 ($49.46) to €48.00 ($51.61) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.27.

Shares of MT opened at $29.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.64. ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of $26.59 and a 12-month high of $37.87.

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.32. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from ArcelorMittal’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 31,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

