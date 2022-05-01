JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Price Target to 86.00

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 110.00 to 86.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ADEVF has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Adevinta ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Adevinta ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Adevinta ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Adevinta ASA from 211.00 to 140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.20.

Shares of ADEVF opened at $6.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.38. Adevinta ASA has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40.

Adevinta ASA owns and operates online generalist and classifieds sites. Its products and services portfolio includes generalist classifieds sites and specialist real estate, motors, jobs, fashion, household equipment, and sport equipment sites. The company offers digital services to connect buyers and sellers, as well as facilitates transactions.

