JulSwap Trading 12.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (JULD)

JulSwap (JULD) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. JulSwap has a market cap of $9.28 million and $669,810.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, JulSwap has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One JulSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0157 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00039015 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,770.91 or 0.07288833 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000165 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00045355 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,163,802 coins. The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com . The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

Buying and Selling JulSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

