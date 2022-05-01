JUST Price Reaches $0.0619 on Top Exchanges (JST)

JUST (JST) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. In the last week, JUST has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. JUST has a total market capitalization of $451.80 million and approximately $157.53 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUST coin can now be bought for $0.0619 or 0.00000161 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About JUST

JUST’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUST’s official website is just.network/# . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

