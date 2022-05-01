Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI) Short Interest Up 125.0% in April

Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the March 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kawa Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact in the 4th quarter worth $1,103,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact by 288.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 371,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 275,769 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact in the 4th quarter worth $969,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact by 489.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 291,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 241,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

KSI stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. Kadem Sustainable Impact has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $9.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.73.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of energy storage, electric vehicles, electric vehicles infrastructure, or mobility technologies.

