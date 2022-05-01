Kava.io Hits 24 Hour Volume of $147.08 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Kava.io has a total market cap of $513.55 million and approximately $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava.io coin can now be purchased for $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kava.io has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.70 or 0.00157507 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000844 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00030933 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $129.88 or 0.00337031 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00035594 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00011160 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Kava.io Profile

Kava.io (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

