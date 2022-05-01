Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kering is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of apparel and accessories. It operates through two segments: Luxury segment and Sport and Lifestyle segment. The company’s product include handbags, small leather goods, luggage, shoes, men and women’s ready-to-wear, silks, watches, fine jewellery, eyewear, lingerie, fragrances and cosmetics, furniture, kids wear, T-shirts, track jackets, bags, board shorts, polo shirts, denim, swim, outerwear, and sandals; footwear; sunglasses, snow goggles, backpacks, luggage, and accessories. Its brand name consists of Puma, Volcom, Cobra, Electric, Tretorn, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Christopher Kane, Qeelin, Stella McCartney, Sergio Rossi, Boucheron, Girard-Perregaux, and JeanRichard. Kering is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PPRUY. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kering from €803.00 ($863.44) to €805.00 ($865.59) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kering from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kering from €810.00 ($870.97) to €785.00 ($844.09) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Grupo Santander began coverage on Kering in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a €747.00 ($803.23) price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $604.00.

Shares of PPRUY opened at $52.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Kering has a 1 year low of $51.91 and a 1 year high of $93.44.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.7378 per share. This is a boost from Kering’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

