KeyCorp Trims Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Target Price to $150.00

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $183.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Entegris’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn raised Entegris from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entegris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $111.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.20. Entegris has a 1-year low of $101.16 and a 1-year high of $158.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $649.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Entegris will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 12.12%.

In other Entegris news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 24,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.32, for a total transaction of $3,335,365.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $120,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,257 shares of company stock valued at $6,606,256 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Entegris by 270.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 109,678 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Entegris by 25.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,159,000 after purchasing an additional 25,227 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 81.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 3.1% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 37,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

