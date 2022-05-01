Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Receives $25.64 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.75.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KMMPF shares. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.50 to C$25.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.75 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

Shares of KMMPF stock opened at $15.76 on Tuesday. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $18.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.92 and its 200-day moving average is $17.49.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.