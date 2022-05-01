Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Short Interest Down 35.2% in April

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a decline of 35.2% from the March 31st total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 256.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KMMPF opened at $15.76 on Friday. Killam Apartment REIT has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $18.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.49.

KMMPF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.50 to C$25.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Killam Apartment REIT in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Killam Apartment REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.70.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

