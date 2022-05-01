Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) PT Lowered to C$11.50

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KGC. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James set a $7.50 target price on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.36.

KGC opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 204.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 640,661 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 430,440 shares during the last quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,418,863 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,103,000 after purchasing an additional 786,700 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 312,264 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 33,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,200,971 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,823,000 after purchasing an additional 30,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

