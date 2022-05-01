Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Short Interest Up 76.7% in April

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 504,700 shares, a growth of 76.7% from the March 31st total of 285,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Kintara Therapeutics by 371.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 64,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51,144 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 5.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 14,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KTRA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.29. 4,432,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,168,431. Kintara Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $2.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.54.

Kintara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KTRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kintara Therapeutics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Kintara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer.

