KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays cut their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp cut their target price on KLA from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on KLA from $361.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $443.75.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $319.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $343.41 and a 200 day moving average of $377.49. KLA has a 12 month low of $285.89 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 80.38% and a net margin of 36.41%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that KLA will post 20.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.39%.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter worth $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 173.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

