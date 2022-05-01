Klaytn Trading Down 20.6% Over Last Week (KLAY)

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Klaytn coin can now be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00001909 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Klaytn has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and $90.49 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Klaytn has traded down 20.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Klaytn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00040016 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,828.86 or 0.07351138 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000184 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00041596 BTC.

Klaytn Coin Profile

Klaytn’s launch date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,786,888,652 coins. The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Buying and Selling Klaytn

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klaytn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klaytn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.