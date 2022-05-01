Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Short Interest Down 60.9% in April

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a drop of 60.9% from the March 31st total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KUBTY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kubota from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup downgraded Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Shares of KUBTY traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.69. The company had a trading volume of 23,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,795. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Kubota has a 52-week low of $81.60 and a 52-week high of $125.81.

Kubota ( OTCMKTS:KUBTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Kubota had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 8.03%. On average, research analysts expect that Kubota will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kubota Company Profile

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Farm & Industrial Machinery, Water & Environment, and Other. The Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; rice mill plants; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifiers; engines for farming, construction, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track and, and other construction machinery related products.

