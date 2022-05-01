Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Short Interest Update

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, an increase of 70.3% from the March 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of KCCFF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.39. 28,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,314. Kutcho Copper has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.64.

About Kutcho Copper (Get Rating)

Kutcho Copper Corp., a resource development company, focuses on expanding and developing the Kutcho copper-zinc-gold-silver project (Kutcho Project). Its Kutcho project consists of 1 mining lease and 55 mineral exploration claims covering an area of 24,233 hectares located in northern British Columbia.

