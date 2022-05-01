Kylin (KYL) Trading Up 9% Over Last 7 Days

Kylin (KYL) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. In the last week, Kylin has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kylin has a market cap of $12.54 million and approximately $126,487.00 worth of Kylin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kylin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0464 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kylin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00100792 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00029388 BTC.

Kylin Profile

KYL is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Kylin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 270,259,840 coins. Kylin’s official Twitter account is @Kylin_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kylin Network is designed to offer any applications and blockchains (such as parachains and parathreads) instantaneous but reliable and valid on/off-chain market data and social data sources by leveraging the power of Polkadot/Substrate Framework on open networks. The Kylin Network Mainnet token (KYL) is necessary to secure and power the decentralized data network. “

Buying and Selling Kylin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kylin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kylin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kylin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kylin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kylin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.