Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Laboratory Co. of America updated its FY22 guidance to $18.25-$21.00 EPS.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $240.28 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $232.01 and a fifty-two week high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $268.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%.

LH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.89.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 207 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total transaction of $56,713.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total transaction of $43,761.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,749 shares of company stock worth $1,031,367 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LH. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

