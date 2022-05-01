Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $83.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Lakeland Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $72.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.47 and its 200 day moving average is $76.96. Lakeland Financial has a fifty-two week low of $56.06 and a fifty-two week high of $85.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 40.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

In other news, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $102,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $78,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,424 shares of company stock worth $2,805,556 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

