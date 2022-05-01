Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LARK opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. Landmark Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $31.50. The company has a market cap of $127.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.62 and its 200 day moving average is $27.85.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $13.73 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.32%.

In other Landmark Bancorp news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $68,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Landmark Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd bought a new stake in Landmark Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 24.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

