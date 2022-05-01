Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lannett from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of Lannett stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.14. Lannett has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $5.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.41.

Lannett ( NYSE:LCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). Lannett had a negative net margin of 70.98% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. The firm had revenue of $86.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lannett will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick G. Lepore bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $44,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 99,500 shares of company stock valued at $84,420 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCI. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lannett during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Lannett in the third quarter valued at $30,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Lannett in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lannett by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 23,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lannett in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

