Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $377.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) to report sales of $377.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $323.32 million and the highest is $514.00 million. Laredo Petroleum posted sales of $250.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full year sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 101.15% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $470.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LPI. Raymond James raised their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

In related news, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 4,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $355,096.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $207,243.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,785 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,112.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,867 shares of company stock worth $2,689,516 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 714,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,884,000 after acquiring an additional 304,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 46,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 30.9% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LPI opened at $71.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.98. Laredo Petroleum has a twelve month low of $35.24 and a twelve month high of $99.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 3.86.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

