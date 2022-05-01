Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.21

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.21 and traded as low as $30.46. Laurentian Bank of Canada shares last traded at $30.46, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

LRCDF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Europe initiated coverage on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$46.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laurentian Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.57.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.63 and its 200-day moving average is $33.22.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

