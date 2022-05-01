Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decline of 49.7% from the March 31st total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

LVHD stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.81. 70,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,130. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.80. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $35.88 and a one year high of $41.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $183,414,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 140,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 347,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC lifted its position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 8,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 262,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,503,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter.

